Red Sox NESN confirms new Red Sox game analysts: Kevin Youkilis, Kevin Millar, Tony Massarotti The two 2004 World Series winners and the longtime Red Sox beat writer and columnist will join the rotation of analysts. Kevin Youkilis played for the Red Sox from 2004-12.





NESN confirmed Tuesday that it is adding former players Kevin Youkilis and Kevin Millar and sports radio host Tony Massarotti as color analysts on its Red Sox broadcasts this season.

Dave O’Brien will return for his seventh season as the primary play-by-play voice, while Mike Monaco will also contribute there.

Dennis Eckersley is back for his 20th season as an analyst, a role he will fill for the majority of games.

Youkilis and Millar, both members of the World Series-winning 2004 Red Sox, and Massarotti, a longtime Red Sox beat writer and columnist before joining 98.5 The Sports Hub when it launched in 2009, will be in the rotation of analysts.

A NESN spokesperson said the network is still working on the logistics of the schedule and hasn’t determined yet how many games each of them will call.

A significant void was left on NESN’s roster when popular former Red Sox player and longtime analyst Jerry Remy died last October from lung cancer. NESN said it will pay tribute to Remy throughout the entire 2022 season.

Jahmai Webster returns for his fifth season as an in-game reporter.

The new addition to NESN’s Red Sox studio programming is Will Middlebrooks, a member of the Red Sox’ 2013 World Series championship team. Middlebrooks, the husband of former NESN in-game reporter Jenny Dell, has earned strong reviews as a baseball analyst for CBS Sports HQ.

Tom Caron returns to host the pregame and postgame shows, his 21st season as part of the Red Sox broadcasts and 27th at NESN overall. Holdovers as studio analysts include Jim Rice, Tim Wakefield, and Lenny DiNardo, while Ellis Burks will be in the studio exclusively this season after splitting time last season between that role and the broadcast booth.

Adam Pellerin also will serve as a host, while Mo Vaughn will again contribute instructionals from his home batting cage, as well as occasional remote appearances.