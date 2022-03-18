Red Sox bring back first baseman Travis Shaw on a minor-league deal

Newsletter Signup
The Red Sox might be having limited success in pursuing bigger-name free agents, but that doesn’t mean Boston hasn’t been making a few spring training additions.
Included in the round of moves announced on Friday was that the Red Sox had agreed to a minor-league deal with first baseman Travis Shaw as a non-roster invite to camp.
Shaw, 31, began his Major League career in Boston in 2015, hitting .251 with 29 home runs in 2010 games over a two-year period with the Red Sox.
He was traded to the Brewers in Dec. 2016 as part of a deal that brought relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg to Boston.
In 2021, Shaw wound up back with the Red Sox after he was claimed off waivers in August. During his second stint with the team, he hit .238 with three home runs in 28 games.
Shaw could make a $1.5 million salary if he makes the team, according to multiple reports.
