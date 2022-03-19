Red Sox The latest on whether star shortstop Trevor Story could join the Red Sox They're still reportedly "firmly in mix" despite Story's preference to play shortstop. Could Trevor Story be joining the Red Sox? David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Trevor Story and the Red Sox have been linked for months, but there still appears to be a major roadblock: He prefers to play shortstop, and the Red Sox currently have an All-Star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts.

Story is, however, considering a short-term positional move if necessary, as long as he ends up on a contender, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Red Sox are still “firmly in mix” despite Story’s preference to stay at his natural position.

Red Sox firmly in mix for free agent Trevor Story, sources tell @TheAthletic. Giants also believed to be involved, as well as other clubs. Situation still fluid. Decision expected soon. On it: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 18, 2022

Bogaerts has the option to opt out of his current contract this coming offseason, so it’s possible the Red Sox could put Story at second base, elsewhere in the field or at designated hitter for a year and then have him transition back to shortstop if Bogaerts leaves.

Yankees and Astros likely have an edge in Trevor Story pursuit as he’d play SS in either place. Two good choices since they are also winning teams. Yankees are definitely in whereas they really weren’t in on Correa. Prefer Story. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

It seems like a lot of finagling, but Heyman reported that the Red Sox remain one of many prominent suitors, along with the Yankees, Astros, Rangers, and Giants, among others. Heyman called him “the last great shortstop standing” after Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins.

Advertisement:

Heyman said Story is believed to be very open to considering a short-term deal with opt-opts, which could align him with the Yankees. The Astros also seem like a logical fit, given that Correa is gone and Story could immediately help fill the void.

“Yankees and Astros likely have an edge in Trevor Story pursuit as he’d play SS in either place,” Heyman tweeted Saturday morning. “Two good choices since they are also winning teams. Yankees are definitely in whereas they really weren’t in on Correa. Prefer Story.”

Superstar SS Trevor Story choosing one of 4 teams soon. Giants, Red Sox and 2 others remain in mix. Prioritizing winning. Apparently considering a short-term positional move, if necessary. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 18, 2022

Story, 29, is a .272 career hitter with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in six seasons with the Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs this past year and is widely regarded as an elite talent.