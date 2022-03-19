The latest on whether star shortstop Trevor Story could join the Red Sox

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Trevor Story and the Red Sox have been linked for months, but there still appears to be a major roadblock: He prefers to play shortstop, and the Red Sox currently have an All-Star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts.
Story is, however, considering a short-term positional move if necessary, as long as he ends up on a contender, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Red Sox are still “firmly in mix” despite Story’s preference to stay at his natural position.
Bogaerts has the option to opt out of his current contract this coming offseason, so it’s possible the Red Sox could put Story at second base, elsewhere in the field or at designated hitter for a year and then have him transition back to shortstop if Bogaerts leaves.
It seems like a lot of finagling, but Heyman reported that the Red Sox remain one of many prominent suitors, along with the Yankees, Astros, Rangers, and Giants, among others. Heyman called him “the last great shortstop standing” after Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins.
Heyman said Story is believed to be very open to considering a short-term deal with opt-opts, which could align him with the Yankees. The Astros also seem like a logical fit, given that Correa is gone and Story could immediately help fill the void.
“Yankees and Astros likely have an edge in Trevor Story pursuit as he’d play SS in either place,” Heyman tweeted Saturday morning. “Two good choices since they are also winning teams. Yankees are definitely in whereas they really weren’t in on Correa. Prefer Story.”
Story, 29, is a .272 career hitter with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in six seasons with the Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs this past year and is widely regarded as an elite talent.
