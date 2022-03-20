Red Sox Three-run third beats Orioles, keeps Boston perfect The Red Sox are 4-0. Jackie Bradley Jr. made sure Baltimore scored just one run in the first inning, his throw home to Kevin Plawecki (left) giving the catcher time to make a sprawling tag on Baltimore's Kelvin Gutierrez. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Score: Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

Record: 4-0

Breakdown: The Red Sox fell behind in the first inning via a solo shot by the Orioles’ Ramón Urias, but put together a three-run third, aided by RBI doubles by Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts, plus a J.D. Martinez RBI single.

