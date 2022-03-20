Red Sox Trevor Story reportedly agrees to 6-year, $140 million deal with Red Sox Boston adds more power to an already-elite infield. Trevor Story is a .272 career hitter. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

It appears Trevor Story is coming to Boston, after all.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday morning that the star infielder has reached an agreement with the Red Sox. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden confirmed the report, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that it’s a six-year, $140-million deal.

Rosenthal and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the Red Sox were still in the running, and it didn’t take long after that for the sides to reportedly reach a deal.

Story, 29, is a .272 career hitter with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in six seasons with the Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs this past year and is widely regarded as an elite talent. Story should bolster a Red Sox infield that already has tremendous power.

Trevor Story has reached an agreement with the Boston #Redsox — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 20, 2022

There was plenty of debate about whether the Red Sox were frontrunners even though Story preferred to play his natural position of shortstop. It appears his desire to do so was not strong enough to outweigh the other benefits in his eyes.

It’s likely Story will play second base this season and transition to shortstop if Xander Bogaerts hypothetically heads elsewhere this offseason. There’s also a chance the Red Sox will trade Bogaerts now to avoid losing him in free agency and transition Story to shortstop right away.

Time will tell how the dominos fall, but regardless, the Red Sox made a major splash many have been clamoring for all off season.