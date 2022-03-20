Red Sox 4 things to know about new Red Sox star Trevor Story He hasn't played second base in the Majors but has in the Minors. Trevor Story has 158 career home runs in six seasons. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

The Red Sox made a major splash Sunday when they reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140-million deal with star infielder Trevor Story.

The reported deal would be the biggest for the Red Sox since they signed David Price in 2015.

Story, 29, is a .272 career hitter with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in six seasons with the Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs this past year and is widely regarded as an elite talent. Story should bolster a Red Sox infield that already has tremendous power.

Here are four things to know about Story and how he could fit in Boston.

He’s had a relatively linear path to Major League stardom.

Story grew up in Irving, Texas, and starred as both a shortstop and pitcher for Irving High. His fastball reached 96 miles per hour, and with his chances of living out his dream increasing, he decided to stop playing football to focus on baseball.

He committed to Louisiana State University. Story could have played with Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola that year, and possibly Astros All-Star Alex Bregman the following season, but he signed with the Rockies in 2011 instead after they took him in the first round (45th overall) of the MLB Draft.

He played in the Minors from 2011-2015 before getting a chance in Colorado in 2016, which he capitalized on right away at age 23.

MLB star Trevor Story crashed his high school’s baseball team meeting and they were hype. 🔥💯 @Tstory2 (full vid in our bio) pic.twitter.com/xSDbPb3JWg — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) June 25, 2020

Second base isn’t totally new to him.

With the news that Story is joining the Red Sox, Boston has a surplus of shortstops. It’s a good problem to have, but it does require some finagling.

If Xander Bogaerts isn’t traded, it appears likely he’ll stay at shortstop and Story will transition to second base. It’s very possible Story transitions to short next year if Bogaerts heads elsewhere in free agency this offseason, but until further notice, it seems as though Story will take on a new role.

Story has never played anywhere other than short in the Majors, but he has played both second and third in the Minors — including 38 games at second. It’s a small sample size, but the position isn’t totally foreign to him.

Story is an excellent fielder overall and was a Gold Glove finalist in 2019. He only committed eight errors in 144 games in 2019 and 14 in 138 games in 2021 as the Rockies’ everyday shortstop.

According to Red Sox Stats, he’s plus-36 in defensive runs saved over 2,924 innings, just four behind leader Javier Baez in that span.

Time will tell how Story fares at second base if he ends up playing there, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t make the adjustment given his track record.

“He’s an extremely great player,” Bogaerts told reporters.

He has both power and speed.

The Red Sox already had plenty of power in their infield, with Rafael Devers, Bogaerts, and Bobby Dalbec, and now they’ll have even more with Story.

“We’re adding a superstar-caliber player,” infielder Christian Arroyo told reporters. “Who doesn’t want that?”

In the 2021 Home Run Derby, Story belted a 518-foot blast, which was the longest in the history of the competition at the time. Story, a two-time Silver Slugger, once had a three-homer game in 2018 in which the towering shots combined to travel 1,380 feet — including a 505-foot bomb. He reached 100 career home runs more quickly than any shortstop in MLB history (448 games).

This Trevor Story homer was tracked at 518 FEET! pic.twitter.com/W3Bad7omF0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2021

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound infielder’s best season came in 2018, when he finished with a .291 average, 37 home runs, and 108 RBIs and was named an All-Star.

Story also has solid speed, as he’s registered 20-plus stolen bases in three of the past four seasons. He led the league in triples (four) and stolen bases (15) during MLB’s shortened 2020 season.

He does, however, strike out a good amount. In 2017, Story led the Majors with 191 strikeouts, and he fanned 139 times in 142 games this past season.

He goes from one hitter-friendly park to another.

Story has had the benefit of playing at a hitter-friendly park in Coors Field, and he’ll transition to another one in Fenway Park.

With his natural power from the right side, it’s very possible there will be many shots over the Green Monster in his near future.

According to Red Sox Stats, if all of Story’s batted balls took place at Fenway, he would have had 42 home runs in 2019, 11 in the shortened 2020 season, and 38 last year.

If all of Trevor Story's batted balls took place in Fenway Park, statcast says he would have had 42 HR in 2019, 11 HR in the shortened season, and 38 HR last year.



Over the last three yrs he's +36 defensive runs saved in 2924 innings. Baez #1 at +40, Correa +36 too. Bogey -18. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 20, 2022

He’s a career .303 hitter at Coors Field and .241 hitter on the road, however, so it’s worth monitoring whether his success in his home park translates to Fenway. Story is hitting .222 with one home run and four RBIs in 18 at-bats at Fenway throughout his career.