Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to 2022 deal, avoid arbitration

Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Red Sox agreed on a contract for the 2022 season on Tuesday, which helped them avoid arbitration.
Per The Boston Globe, Devers will make $11.2 million next season. Devers and the Red Sox reportedly have yet to agree to a contract extension, and no discussions have started regarding a multi-year deal, according to the Globe.
Devers will be a free agent after the 2023 season. The 25-year-old has one more year in which he is arbitration-eligible.
“I am open to conversations,” Devers said earlier this month. “This is my home. Obviously, I want to be here.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks highly of Devers often.
“I knew the talent was there,” Cora said in 2019. “I saw it in ’17. He played that playoff series [against the Astros], he was smiling the whole time, and they were trying to rattle him in Spanish and English and it didn’t matter. He hit that inside-the-park home run against [Ken] Giles and I was like, ‘Man this kid, he gets it.’ I’m glad that he’s playing for us and he’s doing an outstanding job.”
Last season, Devers made his first All-Star team batting .279/.352/.538 with 38 homers and 113 RBIs.
The Red Sox also avoided arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Christian Arroyo, and Josh Taylor.
