Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch to honor Jerry Remy during the 2022 season A pregame ceremony will be held on April 20. Jerry Remy at Fenway Park in August, 2017. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will honor the memory of longtime player and announcer Jerry Remy by wearing a commemorative patch on the team’s jerseys throughout the 2022 season.

Remy, who died in Oct. 2021 at the age of 68 after a long battle with lung cancer, was with the Red Sox organization in some capacity — as a player, coach, and broadcaster — for more than 40 years.

Boston is also planning a pregame ceremony for Remy on April 20.

Here’s the patch the team will wear:

The #redsox will wear this patch to honor Jerry Remy all season long. pic.twitter.com/Ft8ufoUfRt — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) March 22, 2022

The patch will be worn by Red Sox players in every game of the season except on April 15, when a “42” patch honoring Jackie Robinson will be worn instead by each team across Major League Baseball.