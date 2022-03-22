Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch to honor Jerry Remy during the 2022 season

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Red Sox will honor the memory of longtime player and announcer Jerry Remy by wearing a commemorative patch on the team’s jerseys throughout the 2022 season.
Remy, who died in Oct. 2021 at the age of 68 after a long battle with lung cancer, was with the Red Sox organization in some capacity — as a player, coach, and broadcaster — for more than 40 years.
Boston is also planning a pregame ceremony for Remy on April 20.
Here’s the patch the team will wear:
The patch will be worn by Red Sox players in every game of the season except on April 15, when a “42” patch honoring Jackie Robinson will be worn instead by each team across Major League Baseball.
