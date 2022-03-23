Red Sox Red Sox make Trevor Story signing official The former Rockies shortstop signed a 6-year deal earlier this week. New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, right, shakes the hand of general manager Brian O'Halloran, after a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, in Fort Myers, Fla. Steve Helber/AP Photo





FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox announced their signing of former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on Wednesday, making the deal official.

An introductory news conference was being held for Story, who agreed to terms on a six-year deal on Sunday. The two-time All-Star will play second base in Boston, leaving shortstop for Xander Bogaerts.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.