Red Sox Trevor Story talks playing at Fenway Park, switching to second base in first presser with Red Sox New Red Sox star Trevor Story was all about winning during his first presser with the team.

The “story” from Trevor Story’s first press conference as a member of the Boston Red Sox was a simple one, no matter what position he’s playing or whichever ballpark he’s playing it in.

“At the end of the day, this comes down to winning,” he said in his opening remarks to Boston media on Monday.

Story, manager Alex Cora, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom all echoed the same message in talking about why the dynamic infielder is now with the Red Sox and what it took to get him here.

For instance, Story’s addition to the Red Sox lineup had a number of implications for players like current shortstop Xander Bogaerts (whom Story might replace if Bogaerts leaves in free agency after this season) and utility man Kiké Hernández, who now will likely shift back to the outfield for a second straight season.

But Boston’s newest star said Wednesday he had no hangups about moving to the other side of the diamond, adding he’s played second base in the minors and in shifts in the past. On top of that, he said he already has the support of his new teammates, including Bogaerts.

“[Alex Cora], Kiké, Sale and ‘Bogey,’ all these guys have reached out to me and already made me feel so much at home,” he said. “[Bogaerts] has been amazing throughout this process of me coming here. He reached out to me. We talked on the phone for a little bit…he didn’t have to do that. It just shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy he is. He wants to win. He wanted me to come here, and that made me feel comfortable off the jump.”

Story also talked about trying to get more comfortable with playing at Boston’s Fenway Park, saying he’s already taken batting practice at JetBlue Park to test out its Green Monster replica: “Usually when I hit a ball off the wall, I’m going to second no matter what. From what I hear, I might need to walk that back a little bit.”

People also have questions about how Story will fare away from the notoriously hitter-friendly Coors Field. His home-away splits while playing with the Rockies are glaring, and Story acknowledged the ball “flies” in the rare Denver air.

But he downplayed concerns about whether or not he’ll be able to hit at Fenway Park and focused on the positives of consistently playing away from the stresses of a mile-high atmosphere.

“I think more so the adjustment I’ll have to make is just the toll that it takes to play in altitude,” he said. “I think I’ll feel a little better playing in Boston every night when it comes to that and the recovery aspect of it. Other than that, I think baseball is baseball. It’s played the same at every park. That’s the way I’ve always looked at it.”