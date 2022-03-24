Red Sox Forbes lists Red Sox as MLB’s third-most valuable franchise at $3.9 billion The Sox trail just the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as MLB's most valuable franchise for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins line up during a moment of silence at JetBlue Park Fenway South before their spring training game Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic and MLB lockout haven’t seemed to hurt the Boston Red Sox’ bottom line much. In fact, business looks as strong as ever.

Forbes’ latest listing of MLB franchise valuations places the Red Sox third among the league’s most valuable teams — the same spot the team occupied last season — with a net worth of $3.9 billion.

The New York Yankees continue to occupy the top spot with a value now at $6 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.075 billion), Red Sox ($3.9 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion), and San Francisco Giants ($3.5 billion) — the same top five teams as last year.

Each of those teams, including the Red Sox, enjoyed a double-digit spike in value growth, with Boston’s 13 percent growth over last season fourth behind only the Texas Rangers (15 percent) and the Yankees and Dodgers (14 percent).

The value of the 30 MLB teams as a whole increased by an average of 9 percent to $2.07 billion — the highest mean growth in four seasons. Only one team, the lowly Baltimore Orioles, saw their net value decrease (by 4 percent).

The Red Sox were originally purchased for $700 million by the Fenway Sports Group and principal owner John Henry in 2022. Henry also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com.