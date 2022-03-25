Red Sox Report: Trevor Story’s Red Sox contract was originally delayed because of his vaccination status "There were concerns the agreement could fall apart because Story was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine." Trevor Story fielding a ground ball at Jet Blue park on March 24, 2022. Chris Tilley for The Boston Globe

There was a reason for the delayed introduction that the Red Sox gave infielder Trevor Story after agreeing to a six-year, $140 million contract, according to a recent report.

As described by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, the holdup — a period which lasted approximately 72 hours — pertained to Story’s vaccination status.

The 29-year-old was unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to Passan. This caused a delay in finalizing the deal, and could have potentially resulted in it falling apart.

“There were concerns the agreement could fall apart because Story was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Passan explained.

But in the end, Story put Red Sox “fears” to rest, and he was able to officially sign.

“On Tuesday, sources said, those fears were allayed when Story agreed to get vaccinated, and on Wednesday morning, he donned a Red Sox jersey for the first time and worked out with the team,” wrote Passan.

While Story has not publicly discussed his vaccination status, he told Passan that he will be “available for my teammates 162-plus. That’s the main part.”

That means that he will be eligible for the 10 games Boston has scheduled in Canada against the Blue Jays. And given Canada’s mandatory COVID policy — unvaccinated players won’t be able to enter the country — it means that Story is (or will be getting) vaccinated.

Story isn’t the only important Red Sox player to recently agree to get vaccinated against the virus amid an ongoing global pandemic. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts recently told reporters that he now has as well.

Still, other members of the team continue to refuse. Chris Sale, who acknowledged in 2021 that he hadn’t had his shots, told reporters in March that he remains unvaccinated.