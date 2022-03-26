Red Sox How the Red Sox are expected to fare this season Oddsmakers believe it's possible they'll finish fourth in the division but still make the playoffs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts to a question about his new beard. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With the bulk of their lineup back, and Trevor Story in the mix, the Red Sox feature one of the most potent lineups in all of baseball. Their pitching, however, is somewhat of a question mark as the regular season nears.

Even though the Red Sox are fresh off a trip to the American League Championship Series, experts don’t necessarily expect a great deal of success this season.

WynnBET puts their projected win total at 87, behind the Yankees (92), Blue Jays (91), and Rays (89.5) in their division and also behind the Astros (92) and White Sox (91.5) in the American League.

That would, however, put Boston in the playoffs, because the format is now the three division winners plus three Wild Card teams from each league.

Fan Graphs slots the Red Sox third in the AL East with 87 wins, behind the Jays and Yankees and just ahead of the Rays. The site gives the Red Sox a 13 percent chance to take the division, 50 percent chance to earn a Wild Card berth, and 4.2 percent chance to win the World Series.

This lineup is scarier than the Green Monster. pic.twitter.com/Au0B8PWWyu — MLB (@MLB) March 24, 2022

Sports Betting Dime slots their projected win total at 85.5.

PointsBet gives the Red Sox the 11th-best odds to win the World Series (+1800).

WynnBET gives Rafael Devers the sixth-best American League MVP odds (+2500), behind Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wander Franco, and Aaron Judge.

Opening Day is set for April 7.