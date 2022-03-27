Watch: Jarren Duran tags and scores from 2nd on fly ball

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran is almost always aggressive on the base paths. Sometimes it costs him, and other times it works out beautifully.
On Sunday, in a spring training game against the Twins, Rafael Devers sent a deep fly ball to center field. Duran tagged up and was able to sprint all the way home and barely beat the throw with a head-first slide.
All he needed was a couple extra steps from center fielder Derek Fisher after the catch and a slightly off relay to fly all the way home.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.