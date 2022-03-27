Red Sox

Watch: Jarren Duran tags and scores from 2nd on fly ball

He barely beat the throw thanks to a head-first slide.

Jarren Duran is often on the move. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

By Trevor Hass

Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran is almost always aggressive on the base paths. Sometimes it costs him, and other times it works out beautifully.

On Sunday, in a spring training game against the Twins, Rafael Devers sent a deep fly ball to center field. Duran tagged up and was able to sprint all the way home and barely beat the throw with a head-first slide.

All he needed was a couple extra steps from center fielder Derek Fisher after the catch and a slightly off relay to fly all the way home.