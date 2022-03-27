Red Sox Watch: Jarren Duran tags and scores from 2nd on fly ball He barely beat the throw thanks to a head-first slide. Jarren Duran is often on the move. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran is almost always aggressive on the base paths. Sometimes it costs him, and other times it works out beautifully.

On Sunday, in a spring training game against the Twins, Rafael Devers sent a deep fly ball to center field. Duran tagged up and was able to sprint all the way home and barely beat the throw with a head-first slide.

Jarren Duran tagged and scored from 2nd on a fly ball to center.



Yes, you read that right. pic.twitter.com/cneJ66tSGZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 27, 2022

All he needed was a couple extra steps from center fielder Derek Fisher after the catch and a slightly off relay to fly all the way home.