Red Sox Chris Sale says he’s ‘feeling better,’ could begin throwing soon Sale told reporters he plans to begin throwing next week in preparation for the regular season. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Last year, the Red Sox were giving what seemed like constant updates about Chris Sale’s condition as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery until he finally took the bump again in the second half of the 2021 season.



Now, Boston will be without its star pitcher for the start of the regular season while he recovers from stress fractures in his rib cage.



There’s still no timetable for Sale’s return to the rotation, though stress fractures can typically take between six and eight weeks to heal.



However, MassLive Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday that Sale says he’s “feeling better” and plans to begin throwing again next week. That tentative timeline would put him roughly three weeks out from his earliest return, which could perhaps coincide with the third week of the regular season.



It’s also worth noting, though, that the accelerated spring slate and the Red Sox’ (warranted) penchant for caution with Sale could see him return to action a bit later than that.



One thing’s for sure, though, the Red Sox won’t have Sale for Opening Day next week against the Yankees, or for the home opener on April 15 against the Twins.