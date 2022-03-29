Red Sox Trevor Story will make spring training debut on Wednesday Story will be ready for Opening Day. Boston Red Sox Trevor Story gets ready to bat during practice in Fort Myers, Florida. Chris Tilley for The Boston Globe

New Red Sox signee Trevor Story will make his spring training debut for the team on Wednesday, according to manager Alex Cora.

Story, who inked a six-year $140 million deal earlier this month, was yet to play in the spring training slate. He will play Friday and Saturday in addition to Wednesday, according to Cora, and he is expected to be ready for the start of the season despite lingering elbow issues.

Story’s week has been a wild one — the 29-year-old signed his contract 10 days ago, arrived in Fort Myers on Wednesday, then immediately flew home to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

“All just amazing things,” Story said, per The Boston Globe. “We’ll look back and say this is a great week and celebrate that. It’s been a whirlwind and I’m just trying to hang on and get ready for the season.”

Last season, Story batted .251/.329/.471 with 24 homers, 75 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

“Obviously this is a big investment in a really good player,” Chaim Bloom said last week. “It’s never been about doing big things just to do big things. It’s never been about making a splash for us. It’s about making good baseball moves. Those can be small moves that no one sees when they happen. They can be big moves that lead to press conferences. It’s not about the size of the move, it’s about, ‘Is it a good one? Is it a good one for what we’re trying to do now, what we’re trying to do over a period of years?’

“And that’s more important to us than the size of the splash we’re making.”