Red Sox Alex Cora teases likely Opening Day lineup, talks about state of Red Sox roster "I do believe we have the 28 guys here.” Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Opening Day is just over a week away, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s lineup for that season opener against probable starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees is taking shape.

On Wednesday morning, the Sox unveiled what looks like their top lineup against right-handed pitchers, which also includes new second baseman Trevor Story for the first time this spring.

In it, Kiké Hernández leads off, followed by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez (as a designated hitter), Alex Verdugo and Story. Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vázquez round out the lineup.

Projected Red Sox lineup vs. RHPs:



1. CF Kiké Hernández

2. 3B Rafael Devers

3. SS Xander Bogaerts

4. DH J.D. Martinez

5. LF Alex Verdugo

6. 2B Trevor Story

7. 1B Bobby Dalbec

8. RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

9. C Christian Vázquez — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 30, 2022

“I like a lot about the top six,” Cora said. “Creating balance. We have the two lefties who are going to play every day (Devers and Verdugo) and then a platoon guy. Somehow, someway, we’re going to spread them out and ‘protect’ them. I’m loving Raffy hitting second.”

This preliminary order tracks with Cora’s previous assertion that Bradley Jr. would get first crack in the outfield against righties with Martinez subbing into right field against southpaws.

Against lefties, Cora intimated Devers could drop into the middle of the order with Story perhaps moving up to the second spot and Dalbec, who hits left-handers significantly better than righties, higher up as well.

As for Story, keeping him lower in the lineup against right-handers is about giving him more free rein on the basepaths and not adding too much pressure to perform at the top of the lineup, according to Cora.

“Obviously, you’ve got to be very careful (in the leadoff spot) — although he’s a great baserunner and whenever he goes, he’s safe — in that spot, we can just let him be and do whatever he wants,” the manager explained. “Run the bases and steal bases and set the table for the lower third of the lineup. That’s the way I envision it, splitting the lefties, protecting the lefties and for now, letting him get his feet wet.”

Cora also said utility man Christian Arroyo will likely get some time in right field against left-handed pitchers to give Martinez a break, saying he’s “athletic enough” to play the position competently.

With Martinez and Arroyo tabbed for the outfield and the infielder rich with depth, the manager hinted the Sox’ opening 28-man lineup is all but set at this point, barring any surprises.

“I believe (the group) is here, but maybe we can add,” Cora said. “But I do believe we have the 28 guys here.”