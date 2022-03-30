Red Sox Red Sox included in MLB’s ‘Home Run Derby X’ tournament Jonny Gomes will be included as part of Boston's team in a competition that will take place in London, Seoul, and Mexico City. Jonny Gomes hits a three-run home run in Game 4 of the 2013 World Series. Barry Chin/Boston Globe staff

Major League Baseball unveiled a new plan for a home run derby-style event on Wednesday, and the Red Sox are one of four teams that will be represented in the competition.

The event will pit four MLB teams (Red Sox, Yankees, Cubs, and Dodgers) against each other in a version of home run derby. It will also be played in three venues on three different continents: London, Seoul, and Mexico City.

According to an MLB.com story on the event, the only specific venue that’s been established so far is London’s Crystal Palace Park.

The rules will differ from traditional home run derby. Instead of simply having one player swing for the fences, other components — hitting specific targets both in and outside of the field of play, and defensive catches — will factor into scoring. The pitcher’s mound and home plate will also be elevated, and the fields will be scaled down from traditional sizes (280-320 feet to center field, 260-300 feet down the lines).

Advertisement:

Each team will have four members: a former MLB player, a softball or women’s baseball player, a player from the team’s local development system, and a social media influencer.

The Red Sox team still needs a player from the development system, but has the following roster:

Jonny Gomes: A retired MLB outfielder who helped the Red Sox win the 2013 World Series.

Paige Halstead: A former UCLA softball player who has also represented the United States in the 2016 World Cup of Softball.

Liv Cooke: Along with being a presenter on BBC Sport, Cooke is a professional freestyle soccer player.

Each batter will be allowed to swing at 25 pitches and take an additional 10 pitches if they choose (meaning a maximum of 35 pitches in total). The competition will culminate with a knockout tournament to decide a champion.

“Anytime I get to wear the Red Sox jersey and help grow the great game of baseball, count me in,” Gomes told MLB.com. “Traveling and hitting home runs are two of my favorite things to do, so I can’t wait to be a part of MLB Home Run Derby X.”