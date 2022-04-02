Red Sox Chris Sale’s rib cage healing, but his status remains in question When will Chris Sale be available to pitch again for the Red Sox? That's a question still yet to be answered. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





There are still a ton of loose ends and some concerns regarding the Red Sox pitching staff with less than a week until the regular season begins.

Another MRI on Chris Sale’s rib cage fracture showed that Sale was “healing,” according to manager Alex Cora. Yet that isn’t a clear indication that the lefthander’s injury, suffered five weeks ago in a pre-camp workout, is fully healed. Sale’s next step is to begin playing catch.

“So I think now it’s just a matter of seeing how he feels,” Cora said after the Sox’ 9-3 loss Friday to the Rays. “There’s an improvement, and we feel good about it. But obviously we need to see how he reacts to treatment and keep building from there.” They still don’t have much of a timeline. At the start of spring training, the Red Sox said Sale will miss at least three weeks of the regular season.

