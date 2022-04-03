Red Sox Don Orsillo pays tribute to Jerry Remy ahead of first MLB season without him Orsillo and Remy called Red Sox games together for 15 seasons. Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy were longtime broadcast partners. The Boston Globe

Don Orsillo shared a heartfelt message Friday in honor of his longtime friend and broadcast partner Jerry Remy, who died this past October following an extended battle with lung cancer.

“Having trouble coming to terms with the fact that I am about to do my first Major League season without the friendship and guidance of this guy. #Remy2RIP #MissYouEveryday“

Orsillo and Remy spent 15 years together calling Red Sox games. It’s clear Orsillo, now the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres, will always cherish the time he spent with Remy.

The Red Sox will wear No. 2 patches all season to honor Remy. They’ll also hold a special ceremony prior to their April 20 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.