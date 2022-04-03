Red Sox Watch Rafael Devers golf a three-run homer vs. Braves in spring training Devers says he has never golfed in his life, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers celebrates a three-run homer in the second inning with manager Alex Cora. AP Photo/Steve Helber

Red Sox star Rafael Devers hit an impressive three-run homer against the Braves in spring training on Sunday, golfing a pitch nearly out of the dirt into the bleachers in right field.

Here’s a look at the play.

Rafael Devers isn't human.



Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/a8ZCSSIi0Z — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2022

Devers told reporters he has never been golfing, but he has mini-golfed a few times.

“I swing at everything,” Devers said.

Devers and the Red Sox have yet to agree on a long-term contract extension that would keep in Boston for the foreseeable future. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he would love to manage Devers “for as long as I manage.”

Advertisement:

“He has been working hard,” Cora said. “The way he’s going about his business is different. You can tell. I do believe he understands what he means to the organization and where he’s at in his career.”

Oddsmakers project Devers will have the most homers, RBIs, and hits on the team this season. He is +2000 to be the American League MVP. Devers batted .279/.352/.538 last season with 38 homers and 113 RBIs.