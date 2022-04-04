Red Sox Chris Sale talks Astros cheating, Red Sox’ uncertain future Sale made a strong pitch for the Red Sox to keep Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi in town: "I'm going to manifest that." Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chris Sale is still working his way back from a rib injury that will keep him out of the starting rotation when the Red Sox begin their season on Thursday. But he still had some heat to dish out for the rest of the league before Opening Day.

During a Monday morning interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the Sox southpaw gave his unfiltered opinion on a number of topics, including putting the onus on players to improve MLB’s “pace of play” and saying it’s “weird” that people are hung up on his vaccination status.

But he also had some choice words for MLB teams in regards to sign-stealing as the 2017 Astros scandal continues to rankle the league and the New York Yankees, Boston’s opponent on Opening Day, potentially face cheating allegations of their own.

Advertisement:

When asked if the Astros’ 2017 championship was “tainted” due to the bombshell revelation about the team’s cheating that year, as has been suggested recently by former Astros coach-turned-broadcaster Carlos Beltrán, Sale took aim at other teams’ undiscovered practices as well.

“I’m going to give you my honest opinion: if the Astros were the only team doing it, then yeah. Give it back. Take it back. I know for a fact they weren’t,” Sale said.

“All these teams pointing fingers, hey, take a check in the mirror and make sure you and your team weren’t doing something.”

That last bit can be viewed as a shot at the Yankees, who have been vociferous in their condemnation of the Astros while trying to appeal the release of a letter detailing potential electronic sign-stealing conducted by the Yankees themselves in the 2017 season.

Of course, though, Sale’s comments also ironically dig at the Red Sox, who hired Alex Cora — a chief figure in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme as a coach — in 2018 and then were then found to have cheated themselves that season.

The Sox lost a draft pick after that exposure and parted ways with Cora after the fact. A few years later, Cora is back at the helm, and the Red Sox are back to surprising the league, making an unexpected return to the ALCS in 2021. With the signing of star infielder Trevor Story, Boston appears ready to slug it out in the AL East for another shot at a World Series.

Advertisement:

After that, the Red Sox will confront an uncertain future with stalwarts like Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi possibly leaving in free agency after the season.

But Sale emphatically said he believes there’s “no chance” this is a “last dance” for this Red Sox core group.

“I understand the nature of the beast and the business that we’re also around but — I’m just going to say it, we got to keep ‘Bogey.’ We got to. And I truly believe the Red Sox will find a way. With Raffy [Devers], they obviously have a couple more years with that.

“Nate, I don’t know what else I can say about him. He’s held it down,” Sale added. “You look at what he’s done since he’s got here. He helped us win a World Series. He’s only been really, really good since he’s gotten here. He’s been the ace of this staff for three-plus years now, having to deal with things as they’ve come and being the leader of that group…I’m just gonna go ahead and say we’re going to keep them all. I’m going to manifest that.”

As for Sale himself, he said he’s feeling better and will likely begin throwing off of flat ground this week or early next week.