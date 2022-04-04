Red Sox Danny Santana, former Red Sox utility man, suspended for 80 games due to PED use Santana played 38 games for the Red Sox last season. Danny Santana of the Boston Red Sox participates in a workout prior to the start of the American League Championship Series. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former Red Sox infielder Danny Santana was suspended 80 games by MLB after testing positive for PEDs.

Santana was one of three players suspended, per the Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli. The others –infielder José Rondón and pitcher Richard Rodríguez — were both free agents as well.

Per Ghiroli, all three players tested positive for Boldenone — a synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed to rehabilitate injured horses. Like most anabolic steroids, it has a long (and unpleasant) list of adverse effects when used by humans, but numerous athletes in a variety of sports have tested positive for it.

Advertisement:

Last season, Santana signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox before a foot infection kept him out for the first part of the season. When he returned, he worked his way up to the big leagues and homered in his first at-bat of the season for the Red Sox. Alex Cora later told reporters the Red Sox wanted Santana to bring speed to their rotation, adding that Santana is “a switch-hitter who can hit the ball out of the ballpark.” Santana’s ability to go deep surprised some rival announcers.

Santana played 38 games and batted .181/.252/.345 with five homers in 127 plate appearances. He went 0-for-5 in the postseason but scored twice in the Red Sox’s ALDS victory against the Rays.