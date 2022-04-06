Red Sox Rafael Devers reportedly rejected contract extension offer from Red Sox Devers reportedly will now focus on the 2022 season to up his value. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Star infielder Rafael Devers reportedly rejected a contract extension offer from the Red Sox prior to the start of the season.

Per Héctor Gómez of Z Deportes, the offer was lower than Devers was willing to consider. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo later confirmed Gómez’s reporting and added that Devers and the Red Sox are “very far off,” citing baseball sources.

Devers said earlier in the preseason that he didn’t want to talk about a contract extension during the season, and Cotillo reported that Devers and the team are unlikely to revisit the conversation prior to the season.

“We had a conversation with the team,” Devers told The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier recently. “We didn’t get to anything. But I still have one more year. I have this one and the next year. And I’m ready to play with Boston, with the Red Sox. We’re not going to talk about it [more] this spring. Let’s see how this season goes.”

In 2021, Devers nodded at the Fernando Tatis Jr. contract as a reference point for his own deal.

“I know the type of talent that I have,” Devers said at the time. “Obviously, if people don’t want to consider me in that group, that’s for them to discuss. But me, I know what I can do in this game and I know what I’ve done, and I can only focus on that because I know that the defense is (an issue), but at the same time, I’m always out there working and improving my game. I know where I belong and I know what I feel about myself and I feel like that’s the most important part.”