Red Sox Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day game postponed to Friday Boston Red Sox players take batting practice at Yankee Stadium Thursday after their game with the Yankees was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among New York players. Frank Franklin II/AP

The Opening Day game between the Red Sox and Yankees scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 1:05 p.m. has been pushed back to Friday.

With rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced Wednesday that the game will now be played on Friday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. in Yankee Stadium.

Thursday's Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium.



The rivalry game between the Red Sox and Yankees was meant to lead off the 2022 MLB season, the start of which was already pushed back by a week because of a labor dispute. The Red Sox will play their home opener at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 15 at 2:10 p.m.

MLB’s new first game of the 2022 season will now be the Brewers and Cub game scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Thursday.