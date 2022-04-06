Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day game postponed to Friday

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Opening Day game between the Red Sox and Yankees scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 1:05 p.m. has been pushed back to Friday.
With rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced Wednesday that the game will now be played on Friday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. in Yankee Stadium.
The rivalry game between the Red Sox and Yankees was meant to lead off the 2022 MLB season, the start of which was already pushed back by a week because of a labor dispute. The Red Sox will play their home opener at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 15 at 2:10 p.m.
MLB’s new first game of the 2022 season will now be the Brewers and Cub game scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
