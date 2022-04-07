Red Sox ‘We had time to get something done’: Xander Bogaerts doesn’t expect new deal before season "I can't do nothing about it right now." Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts speaks to reporters on Thursday, April 7. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Don’t expect Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox to come to an agreement on a new deal any time soon.

Just ask Bogaerts himself: On Thursday, speaking to reporters, the star shortstop was asked specifically if he expects a deal prior to the start of the season on Friday.

“No,” he said flatly. “No.”

The Red Sox did make him an offer, Bogaerts said, but it didn’t reach his expectations. ESPN’s Joon Lee reported that Bogaerts wanted to be paid in line with some of the biggest contracts handed out to the top shortstops in MLB — something in the range of $30 million per year.

“I can’t do nothing about it right now,” Bogaerts said. “I got a season coming up in front of me. I don’t want to put my teammates with that kind of distraction. They don’t deserve it. We had time to get something done. It didn’t work out.”

According to Lee, the Red Sox are still open to giving Bogaerts a contract — just not one that stretches 10 years into the future. Trevor Story’s long-term contract gives the Red Sox some flexibility.

“We want Bogey to be here for a long time,” Bloom said last month, per MassLive. “The great thing about Trevor and the player he is, is that he helps us in so many ways that he fits us regardless. We’d love to have both of them here for a long time.”

The Red Sox also have not extended Rafael Devers, although Lee reported the team might make an exception to their general rule against handing out long-term money given his age and skill level.

“We had a conversation with the team,” Devers told The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier recently. “We didn’t get to anything. But I still have one more year. I have this one and the next year. And I’m ready to play with Boston, with the Red Sox. We’re not going to talk about it [more] this spring. Let’s see how this season goes.”