Red Sox Watch: Rafael Devers goes yard in first 2022 at-bat Devers put Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the torture chamber during his first at-bat of the season, giving the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead over New York. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Rafael Devers’s MVP campaign is off to a roaring start.

The Red Sox’ star third baseman wasted no time putting Boston ahead of the rival Yankees on Opening Day, sending an 0-1 fastball from New York starter Gerrit Cole into orbit and giving Boston an early 2-0 lead.

Watch the home run below:

Allow Raffy to welcome you to the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/ie6v3oJ76s — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2022