Watch: Rafael Devers goes yard in first 2022 at-bat

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Rafael Devers’s MVP campaign is off to a roaring start.
The Red Sox’ star third baseman wasted no time putting Boston ahead of the rival Yankees on Opening Day, sending an 0-1 fastball from New York starter Gerrit Cole into orbit and giving Boston an early 2-0 lead.
Watch the home run below:
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.