Red Sox Red Sox, Garrett Whitlock agree to 4-year contract extension Whitlock threw a team-high 73.1 innings out of the bullpen in 2021, posting a team-best 1.96 ERA.

Garrett Whitlock will be in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The right-handed reliever and the Red Sox agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday. There are also club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons as part of the deal. Whitlock will receive $18.75 million guaranteed over the four years of the extension, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported. The 2027 option is worth $8.25 million with a $1 million buyout while the 2028 option is worth $10.5 million with a $500,000 buyout and the total max of the deal is $44.5 million, Cotillo added.

Whitlock, who turns 26 in June, had a stellar first season with the Red Sox in 2021 after the team selected him from the Yankees in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. He threw a team-high 73.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen in 46 appearances. He also had a team-best 1.96 ERA, going 8-4 with two saves, a 1.10 WHIP, 81 strikeouts, and 17 walks.

Whitlock was able to consistently shut down opposing hitters in 2021. His 24 scoreless appearances of more than one inning pitched led the majors. Whitlock continued his impressive play into the postseason, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in five playoff appearances. He earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings in the Red Sox ALDS-clinching win over the Rays. Whitlock also finished off the Yankees in the Wild Card Game.

Even though Whitlock’s been the Red Sox’ best arm out of the bullpen in recent years, there has been talk of him possibly entering the starting rotation. The team stretched out Whitlock’s arm as a starter during spring training. Veteran lefty Rich Hill ultimately was named the final starter in the rotation, and Whitlock began the season in the bullpen (he pitched 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Opening Day), but the door remains open for Whitlock to start somewhere down the line.