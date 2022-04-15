Chris Sale throws at Fenway Park, and says he is ‘on the right path’

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Even before Friday’s pregame ceremonies, the Red Sox home opener featured a noteworthy sight. Lefthander Chris Sale, who suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage in late February, threw on flat ground at Fenway Park on Friday morning.
Sale – who stayed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the end of spring training but rejoined the Red Sox big league team for the season-opening homestand – said that he’s pain-free and that he’s now thrown a handful of times. But Sale also recognizes that as good as he feels physically, he’s at the beginning of a long effort to build back his arm strength and then work his way into a lengthy rehab assignment. That notion guided the team’s thinking in placing Sale on the 60-day injured list prior to the season, a decision that ruled out a return before June.
“Now I’m at the part where I get to have some fun. … We’re in a good spot,” Sale said of his physical condition. “The worst part of it is time. The build back up is going to take a little bit of time just because I’ve got to get some innings and get my arm stretched out. [But] we’re on the right path.”
