Red Sox honor Jerry Remy, departed stars in pre-game video tribute The team remembered Remy and several other departed former Red Sox before Friday's home opener against the Twins.

The Red Sox’ first game of the season at Fenway Park included one more tribute to beloved broadcaster Jerry Remy.

The team aired a video tribute to the former Sox All-Star and Hall-of-Fame TV voice, who died October 30 of last year, as well as several other former Boston players that have passed away in the last year before the start of Boston’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Also featured on the tribute were: Ike Delock (died February 28, 2022), who played almost his entire 11-year career in Boston; Jeremy Giambi (died February 9, 2002), who played his final season with the Sox in 2003; Jim Corsi (died January 4, 2022), who, like Remy, was a Massachusetts native who played for his hometown Red Sox; and Julio Lugo (died November 15, 2021), who was the shortstop on Boston’s 2007 World Series-winning team.

Sitting at everyone’s media work station in the Fenway Park press box: a commemorative card and plaque honoring Jerry Remy. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/3P9ChxFp2w — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) April 15, 2022

Last of all on the video was Remy, whose tribute featured both highlights from the former Sox second baseman’s playing days with the team as well as his legendary broadcasting career.

Media members who attended the game also received commemorative cards and patches with Remy’s old No. 2.

Additionally, the NESN press booth at Fenway Park has been named after Remy, who manned the box for 34 years as the team’s broadcaster.

Forever and always the Jerry Remy Booth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8x97xGB5gx — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022