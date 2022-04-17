Tanner Houck is reportedly unvaccinated, unable to pitch in Toronto

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Tanner Houck is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be unable to pitch in Toronto barring any changes, he told The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams.
The Red Sox have a road series against the Blue Jays from April 25-28. Houck was in line to start next Tuesday, but he won’t be available due to Canada’s vaccine mandate, which prohibits people who aren’t fully vaccinated from entering the country.
“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told the Globe. “So, that’s all I really got to say on it.”
Houck, in his third season with the Red Sox, is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts this year and has a career 2.94 ERA.
He admitted he’s disappointed he won’t be able to pitch Tuesday.
“I’m definitely bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck told McWilliams. “But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so. Anything I can do for this team to help them win, I’ll do it.”
The Red Sox also face the Blue Jays in Toronto in late June and late September/early October.
