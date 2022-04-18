Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Before Monday’s Patriots’ Day game at 11:30 a.m., the Red Sox were reportedly in the midst of a COVID-protocol problem according to reporters at Fenway Park.
The Boston Globe‘s Pete Abraham and Julian McWilliams reported team staffers were notably masked, which is no longer required at the park, and that MLB officials had entered the Sox’ clubhouse after the morning’s interviews had concluded.
The source of that disturbance has apparently been identified: backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and two team staffers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and have left the team for the time being. The team announced shortly after that Plawecki had been placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
The team recalled backup catcher Connor Wong from Worcester in time for Monday’s game.
According to reports, Plawecki is vaccinated and could therefore potentially return before the 10-day return date typically set for the COVID Injured List if he can post consecutive negative tests in a 24-hour period.
Boston is no stranger to COVID absences, struggling through a mass outbreak last season. Additionally, several Red Sox players, including starting pitcher Tanner Houck, are reportedly unvaccinated and will miss the team’s upcoming road series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canada’s travel restrictions.
