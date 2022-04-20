Red Sox Red Sox infielder Trevor Story got hit in the head by a 93-mph pitch but stayed in the game Story went down for a minute but convinced managers to keep him in the game. Trevor Story got hit in the head by a pitch on Wednesday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story got hit in the head by a 93-mph pitch on Wednesday, but he appeared to be okay and remained in the game.

In the bottom of the third inning with a 2-1 count, Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios appeared to lose control of a pitch, which zipped inside and hit Story on the side of the head with an awful smacking sound. Story went down hard but appeared to collect himself quickly and remained in the game. Berrios immediately put his hands on his head.

Here’s a look at what happened.

Jose Berrios hits Trevor Story in the head pic.twitter.com/mI1ookxsHT — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 21, 2022

Red Sox trainers and Alex Cora hustled out to speak to Story, but he shook them off and took his base. He did not score on the play.

Story faced Berrios again two innings later and flied out to left. He is batting .259/.310/.333 this season.

The Blue Jays led the Red Sox 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth.