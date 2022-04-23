Red Sox How Michael Wacha has provided a major boost for the Red Sox "I try to just keep on competing, no matter my stuff that day." Michael Wacha is off to a strong start this season. Scott Audette/AP Photo

Right-hander Michael Wacha has been a steady presence in a Red Sox rotation that has had its ups and downs early in the season.

Wacha, who pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays last year, earned his first win of the season against his former team Friday night. He allowed two solo homers to Wander Franco but was otherwise consistent as he went five innings and allowed three hits in a 4-3 victory.

“Just typical Wacha, mixing his stuff,” acting manager Will Venable told reporters. “Was in the zone, made some great pitches. Kept them off balance. Did a great job.”

On the season, Wacha is 1-0 and has allowed three runs in 14 1/3 innings, good for a 1.88 ERA. He’s given up six hits and seven walks while striking out 12, opponents are hitting .125 against him, and he has a 0.91 WHIP.

He’s not technically the ace of the staff, but he’s pitched like one so far.

Even though he got the win Friday, he said he wasn’t as sharp as he wanted to be and was disappointed with how often he fell behind in the count. He was pleased, however, with the way he battled through.

“I try to just keep on competing, no matter my stuff that day,” Wacha told NESN. “You might have to go to some different things that you’re not used to whenever some things aren’t working.”

Wacha has a career 4.11 ERA and has had many solid seasons throughout his career, but he posted a 6.62 ERA with the Mets in 2020 and a 5.05 mark with the Rays last season. His last winning season came in 2018, when he finished 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA for the Cardinals.

So far this year, it appears he’s starting to look like his old self. He surrendered one earned run in 4.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers early this season and just one hit and no earned runs in five stellar innings against the Twins. The Rays game was the latest example in a steadily growing sample size. He has a 1.11 ERA and .091 opponent average in his last five regular-season starts.

According to MLB Quality of Pitch, Wacha has a 4.84 QOPA, which is in the top 18 percent in MLB. His sinker (6.34 QOPA) is in the top 3 percent, and his changeup, fastball, and curveball have also been solid as well.

If Wacha can continue to produce at his current pace, that would go a long way for a Red Sox team that already has a loaded lineup and needs as much dependable pitching as possible.