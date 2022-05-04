The Red Sox are choosing 10 moms for an all-expense-paid trip to Fenway Park

Newsletter Signup
Is the mom in your life a baseball fan? The Red Sox are offering up a chance to spend Mother’s Day at Fenway Park for 10 special moms.
The team is accepting submissions for an all-expense-paid day at the ballpark on May 8, dubbed Mom’s Day Out at Fenway Park.
The 10 winners will receive two tickets to the Red Sox game against the Chicago White Sox on Mother’s Day, a $100 gift card to the team store, and a free meal.
To enter, tell the team why your mom deserves to spend the day at Fenway via the “Mother’s Day Out” form. Submissions are open until Thursday at 5 p.m., and winners will be announced Saturday.
