Red Sox Chaim Bloom urges Red Sox not to give in to frustration amid struggles "Part of the reason this is so frustrating is because we all know there's more in there." Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes walks off the mound as Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward runs the bases on a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Chaim Bloom tried to keep things light the morning after the Red Sox suffered an ugly extra-inning collapse against the Angels, giving up six runs in the top of the 10th inning.

“Trying not to think about all the gut punches,” the Red Sox’ chief baseball officer joked on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Thursday.

Nonetheless, there’s no hiding how disappointing Boston’s baseball team has been at the start of its 2022 campaign.

Wednesday’s loss to Los Angeles seemed like a microcosm of the team’s struggles in a way.

First, after five strong innings from Garrett Whitlock, who’s been one of the best players on the entire squad so far, Jake Diekman blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning. Then, Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura combined to give up six runs, and the game, in the top of the 10th.

But Bloom chalked the team’s rough start as the results having “not fallen for us” rather than the Sox not having a competitive roster.

“The results are the results, but also there’s a lot of reasons to think that we’re not far off,” he said.

With that in mind, Bloom’s hoping his team doesn’t begin to press as the losses mount, admitting it’s hard for players not to be frustrated with heart-breaking defeats like Wednesday’s in particular.

“These guys like to win,” he added. “Of course they’re frustrated when it’s not going their way. … These guys are pros. They believe in their talent. Alex [Cora] and the staff have done a tremendous job maintaining that focus daily.

“They turn the page a lot better than you and I. That’s part of why they are where they are. They’ve been able to get back after it each day with a lot of confidence knowing that the talent is better than the results.”

"The offense is a collective effort too. You know, from the staff to players to everybody. We're not happy with the results."



The Red Sox will wrap up their series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon, with Rich Hill taking the rubber against superstar Shohei Ohtani. After that, Boston will host the Chicago White Sox, who have also underperformed relative to expectations but have won four of their last five, for a three-game set at Fenway.

As he and the Red Sox hope to put Wednesday’s loss behind them, Bloom offered a few positives that he believes point to his team being on the verge of figuring things out.

“If you’d told anybody who followed the club what our pitching — especially our starting pitching — would have done so far this season, that our defense, which was a liability a lot last year, has been a bright spot, I think we all would have thought we’d be in a better position. We are encouraged by that,” he said.

“Our record is our record. We own that. We have to own that. But again, part of the reason this is so frustrating is because we all know there’s more in there. We all have seen some of the things that have worked well. There have been many nights where we have just found ways not to come away with that ‘W,’ but we know the talent is there to do that.”