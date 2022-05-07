Red Sox Red Sox reinstate Kiké Hernández from COVID-19 related injured list Jarren Duran went back down to Worcester. Kiké Hernández has started 24 of the Red Sox’ 26 games this season in center field this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox reinstated infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández and optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester following Friday’s game, the club announced Saturday.

Hernández, 30, has started 24 of 27 games this season in center field. He’s had an uncharacteristically down year at the plate so far (.189 average) but ranks tied for second on the team with eight doubles and hasn’t made an error.

The Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Rich Hill on the COVID-19 related injured list Friday and selected right-handed pitcher John Schreiber to the active major league roster from Worcester.

Hill, 42, allowed one hit over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Angels — his third consecutive scoreless start. He became the fourth player to make as many as three consecutive scoreless starts at age 42 or older, joining Phil Niekro (1984), Roger Clemens (2005), and Bartolo Colon (2015).

Both Duran and Schreiber appeared in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the White Sox, as Duran finished 1-for-4 with a run and Schreiber struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Duran, 25, is batting .397 (23-for-58) with a 1.116 OPS, 15 runs, eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 15 games for Worcester this season.

Schreiber, 28, made two scoreless relief appearances for Boston during the club’s recent series in Toronto, combining to allow one hit with one strikeout in 2.1 innings. He’s posted a 1.46 ERA in seven relief appearances for Worcester this year.

As of Saturday morning, the Red Sox are 10-17 and in last place in the American League East. They’ve dropped 10 of 13 after starting 7-7.