Red Sox Michael Wacha placed on 15-day injured list due to intercostal irritation Tanner Houck will start in Wacha's place Sunday. Michael Wacha's not going to pitch for the next couple of weeks.

When it’s rained, it’s poured for the Red Sox so far in the 2022 season.

Starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who has been one of the few pleasant surprises for Boston through the first month of the year, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to intercoastal irritation. Wacha was originally scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox but was scratched hours before first pitch due to side soreness following his latest bullpen session.

After signing a one-year deal with Boston over the offseason, Wacha’s gone 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA over five starts. The Red Sox are 4-1 in games Wacha’s started, meaning they’re just 6-17 in all other games this season as they sit in last place in the American League East with a 10-18 record. He’s yet to allow a run in 10 2/3 innings pitched over his two starts at Fenway this season.

Wacha’s had some side issues in the past. In 2018, he missed the final three months of the season due to a left oblique strain.

Tanner Houck will start in Wacha’s place on Sunday. A day earlier, the Red Sox announced that Houck would be pitching out of the bullpen moving forward with Garrett Whitlock taking his place in the starting rotation. That’s obviously been put on hold with Wacha’s injury.

Houck began the year in the starting rotation before the Red Sox moved him to the bullpen when they went to Toronto, where Houck wasn’t able to play due to his vaccination status. Houck’s been solid in his three starts this season, going 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings pitched.

With the open roster spot, the Red Sox recalled 27-year-old reliever Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester. Danish has appeared in four games with Boston this season, giving up two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings pitched. He hasn’t allowed a run in five relief appearances with the WooSox so far this season, pitching 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.