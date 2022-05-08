Red Sox Red Sox honor Donny Bowes, security supervisor who was struck and killed in March His son, Matt, threw out the first pitch Sunday morning. Fenway Park. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox honored Donny Bowes, a longtime member of their security staff who was struck by a car and killed in March, with a pregame ceremony Sunday morning at Fenway Park.

His son, Matt, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of his father.

Bowes, 58, worked with the Red Sox for more than a decade. The team dedicated the entrance near Gate A in his honor and security people and ushers have proudly displayed his employee number, 206, in the form of pins.

A special moment at Fenway as Matt Bowes threw our ceremonial first pitch, in honor of his father Donny. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iQwOsLRhqC — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 8, 2022

Wish I could be @fenwaypark today for a rememberance of everyone’s friend, #RedSox Security Supervisor Donny Bowes. Donny tragically passed away on March 11th after getting struck by a car on his way to work in Quincy. He was loved by all! RIP @redsox @wbz pic.twitter.com/SqTqXmr5zD — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 8, 2022

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning,” the Red Sox said in a statement in March. “He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department. Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”

Sox having a ceremony to honor Donny Bowes, a security supervisor who was killed in a traffic accident in March. Donny was a great person and is very missed at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/8Ap73Zhbyx — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 8, 2022

Quincy is also honoring him with “A Day for Donny” on Saturday, May 14, at noon, at Pageant Field. There will be food trucks, a DJ, raffles, kids’ games, a bouncy house, and more.

This is a great opportunity to have a fun & have a good time to bring your family & friends come down at Pageant Field for Cornhole Tourney in the order to honor of Donny Bowes begins next week on May 14 at 12pm.



Hope to see you there. #QuincyMA #Huitourage #QuincyStrong pic.twitter.com/n7xfCBxGDa — Jimmy Hui 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@jimmyhuiquincy) May 8, 2022