Red Sox honor Donny Bowes, security supervisor who was struck and killed in March

The Red Sox honored Donny Bowes, a longtime member of their security staff who was struck by a car and killed in March, with a pregame ceremony Sunday morning at Fenway Park.
His son, Matt, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of his father.
Bowes, 58, worked with the Red Sox for more than a decade. The team dedicated the entrance near Gate A in his honor and security people and ushers have proudly displayed his employee number, 206, in the form of pins.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning,” the Red Sox said in a statement in March. “He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department. Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”
Quincy is also honoring him with “A Day for Donny” on Saturday, May 14, at noon, at Pageant Field. There will be food trucks, a DJ, raffles, kids’ games, a bouncy house, and more.
