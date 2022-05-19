Red Sox Mike Lowell said an NBA referee trash-talked him at Game 1 of Celtics-Heat "I was taken aback. I was like, 'Man, the NBA refs are already on me and I hadn't said a word.'" Mike Lowell before a Red Sox alumni game in 2018. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell sat in a courtside seat in Miami for Tuesday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Aside from a compelling matchup between the Celtics and Heat, Lowell also got to experience some unexpected interaction with a referee.

Speaking as a recent guest on WEEI Red Sox reporter Rob Bradford’s podcast, “The Bradfo Sho,” Lowell discussed his experience getting to see the game up close.

“The coolest encounter was when the referee was warming up, running up and down and he runs right by me. He said, ‘One thing I heard was that Mike Lowell can’t hit,'” recalled Lowell.

“I’m like ‘Who is this guy? What did I do to offend him?’ I’m just sitting in these seats,” Lowell told Bradford. “So, right before tip-off he comes over and says, ‘I’m Joe Crawford and Jerry Crawford is my buddy.’ Joe Crawford is the NBA ref, Jerry Crawford is the major league umpire. He said, ‘I told him I saw you right before the game and he said to say hi.'”

Lowell, as might be expected, was got off-guard by the interaction.

“I was taken aback. I was like, ‘Man, the NBA refs are already on me and I hadn’t said a word.'”

Lowell, now a contributor on MLB Network, played in both Boston and south Florida during his Major League career. No stranger to the big stage of the playoffs, he helped the Red Sox win the 2007 World Series (winning series MVP).