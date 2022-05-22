Red Sox Watch: Franchy Cordero hits walk-off grand slam to give Red Sox a sweep over Mariners "I did it. I did it." Franchy Cordero lifted the Red Sox to a walk-off win on Sunday. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Franchy Cordero couldn’t have picked a better time to hit his first home run of the 2022 season.

After the Red Sox tied the game, 4-4, in the bottom of the 10th, Boston was able to get the bases loaded with one out. Trevor Story, who had a monstrous weekend, wasn’t able to continue his hot streak as he popped out to right for the second out of the inning.

Cordero stepped up to the plate to face Mariners reliever Andres Munoz, who got Cordero down in a quick 0-2 hole. Munoz pitched his third straight slider to Cordero, who drove the inside pitch 419 feet to right field and into the Mariners’ bullpen to give the Red Sox an 8-4 win.

“I was just looking for something to hit, something in the zone, and putting my best swing on it,” Cordero told NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “I did it. I did it.”

In addition to the home run being Cordero’s first of the season, it was also the Red Sox’ first walk-off win of the year. With Sunday’s win, the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Mariners, their first sweep of the season.

Cordero’s homer on Sunday wasn’t his first clutch hit of the weekend, though. On Saturday, Cordero hit a triple to center in the eighth inning with the game tied, 5-5. Christian Vazquez singled him home in the next at-bat, giving the Red Sox a 6-5 lead, which they held on to.