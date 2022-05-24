Red Sox WooSox place prospect Triston Casas on injured list with sprained ankle Triston Casas is hitting .248/.359/.457 with 6 homers in 36 games for Worcester.





One top Red Sox prospect landed on the injured list Tuesday while another took a step closer to returning from it.

Worcester first baseman Triston Casas, who is ranked the No. 2 Red Sox prospect by Baseball America, was placed on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a sprained ankle.

Casas, 22, who has been out since May 17, is making progress but the Red Sox do not want to rush him back. He could return as soon as this weekend for games at Lehigh Valley. Casas is hitting .248/.359/.457 with 6 homers in 36 games for the WooSox.

Top prospect Marcelo Mayer, meanwhile, saw a hand specialist and received encouraging news about the sore right wrist that has limited him to four games since April 23. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis of a sprain, according to farm director Brian Abraham, and Mayer is expected to resume baseball activities soon.

Mayer, 19, is hitting .333/.386/.507 for Single A Salem.