Red Sox 'Kind of really bad': Josh Winckowski analyzes MLB debut "Normally, I throw a lot more strikes than that."

Josh Winckowski didn’t hold back when asked to assess his Major League debut.

“Kind of really bad, if you ask me,” Winckowski said. “Normally, I throw a lot more strikes than that.”

Winckowski, who surrendered four runs on six hits in three innings in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles on Saturday, threw two scoreless innings before struggling in the third. Rougned Odor’s three-run homer sullied what began as a largely promising start.

Despite the difficult outcome, Winckowski called it a “really awesome experience” to pitch in the Majors after years of anticipation and buildup.

He said he “wasn’t too nervous” but that the ball was a bit different than he was used to in the Minors. He said his sinker kept taking off on him, more than he’s used to, and after that, he started guiding the ball more than he typically does.

“Didn’t feel like I could let it rip,” he said, “but it happens.”

Winckowski, one of the players acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, has excelled with several Minor League affiliates. He helped fill a need Saturday, and manager Alex Cora was encouraged by his stuff.

“He competed,” Cora said. “We just told him that. Forget the results, right? You pitched at Fenway Park. You think about it when you’re a kid, ‘I want to be a big leaguer.’ He is a big leaguer now. He pitched at this level.”