Red Sox Red Sox complete sweep of A’s behind Franchy Cordero, Rich Hill Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero, right is greeted by teammates Xander Bogaerts (2) and Rafael Devers after hitting a three-run home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas during the inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) The Associated Press





OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 5-2 victory Sunday.

Rich Hill pitched three-hit ball over six innings and had five strikeouts. Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to four and got back to .500 (27-27) for the first time since April 22.

The A’s lost their seventh straight and fell to 7-23 at home — the worst record in the majors and the second-worst in franchise history through 30 games. The 1920 Philadelphia A’s started 6-23-1 at home.

Montas (2-6) retired 14 of 15 following a rocky first inning before a throwing error by third baseman Kevin Smith in the sixth helped set up Boston’s big inning.

After Devers walked and Xander Bogaerts reached on the error, Alex Verdugo flew out and Trevor Story popped out. A’s manager Mark Kotsay made a mound visit, then Cordero hit the next pitch into the left field stands.

Hill (2-3) bounced back from his worst start of the season to beat the A’s for the second time in nine career appearances. The 42-year-old lefty didn’t walk a batter and set down 16 straight after Ramón Laureano’s RBI double in the first before leaving following Jed Lowrie’s leadoff single in the seventh.

Devers hit an RBI single in the first and homered leading off the eighth.

Montas had seven strikeouts in six innings, but lost his fifth straight. Winless since April 18, he allowed six hits and four runs (one earned).

SHORT HOPS

Six of Devers’ 11 home runs have been solo shots. … The A’s have been shut out three times and held to one run three times over Montas’ last nine starts. … The Red Sox have won eight of their last 11 on the road. … The 1-9 homestand is the second worst in Oakland history. They went 0-6 at the Coliseum from April 29-May 4 earlier this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale will throw another bullpen Tuesday, then face hitters Friday. … RHP Hansel Robles (back spasms) will pitch an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and could rejoin the big league club Thursday. … LHP James Paxton (elbow surgery) is throwing up to 120 feet and has been pushing management to allow him back on the mound soon. … J.D. Martinez was given the day off as part of manager Alex Cora’s plan to rest his veteran players over the next week.

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty (calf strain) has progressed to hitting in the cage, but will remain in Oakland to continue his rehab during the team’s road trip.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA) faces the Angels in Anaheim on Monday. Wacha has allowed two earned runs or fewer and four hits or less in seven of his eight starts.

Athletics: After an off day, LHP Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.96) pitches against the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday. Irvin has allowed one home run over his previous six starts.