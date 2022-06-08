Red Sox Red Sox place Kiké Hernández on 10-day injured list with right hip flexor strain The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right hip flexor strain.





The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday prior to the third game of the team’s four-game series against the Angels.

“He’s been battling it throughout the season,” Cora said. “He’s been able to take care of it throughout but [Tuesday], he felt it grab. Hopefully it’s short.”

There wasn’t a specific play or at-bat during the season where Hernández initially felt the hip tweak. It was more so just the wear and tear of the season. Cora said that Hernández can play through injuries, but ultimately, Hernández intimated to the coaching staff and trainers that he could no longer battle through this injury.

“Obviously this is a different role the last two years compared to [Hernández’s bench role] with the Dodgers,” Cora said. “But yesterday I saw him walking around the clubhouse with his head down.”

Hernández has yet to get hot at the plate. He came into Wednesday hitting .209/.273/.340 with four homers and a .613 OPS.

Despite that, though, Hernández has played well in center field.

Additionally, he’s proven himself to still be an impressive infielder. In Tuesday night’s game, for instance, when Hernández was playing shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, he made a stellar play up the middle for the final out of the game, sealing a 6-5 Red Sox win in 10 innings. Still, Cora noticed something was bothering Hernández.

“The first step wasn’t as explosive as it usually is,” Cora said. “It’s still a great play.”

To take Hernández’s spot on the roster, the Sox recalled infielder Jonathan Aráuz over outfielder Jarren Duran.