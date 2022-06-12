Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL due to back inflammation Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings against the Angels on Wednesday. Nathan Eovaldi put up a strong outing to pitch his first complete game on Saturday. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Red Sox’ starting rotation took a minor blow on Sunday.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list due to low back inflammation, retroactive to June 9. He was already scratched from his next scheduled start, which was Tuesday against the Athletics. Nick Pivetta will start instead.

“He’s doing OK,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday. “We’re going to push him back. He’s not going to start Tuesday. It’s going to be Nick. We’re just going to give him probably an extra day and see how he reacts today, how he reacts tomorrow, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Eovaldi’s had another strong season coming off his career-best year in 2021. He’s 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts this season, striking out 72 hitters to 16 walks.

Eovaldi was looking strong in his last start, which came Wednesday against the Angels. However, he pitched just five innings despite allowing no runs and throwing 84 pitches.

Kutter Crawford was called up from Triple-A Worcester to replace Eovaldi’s spot on the active roster. Crawford is 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in eight relief appearances this season.

Eovaldi is the second Red Sox starter to be placed on the 15-day injured list in recent days. Righty Garrett Whitlock was placed on the injured list due to right hip inflammation. Crawford will make the first start of his MLB career on Sunday against the Mariners in Whitlock’s place.