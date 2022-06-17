Red Sox Red Sox groundskeeper Dave Mellor paid tribute to his service dog, Drago "He saved my life." Drago served as the service dog for Fenway Park's head groundskeeper David Mellor. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When Red Sox groundskeeper David Mellor suffered post-traumatic stress disorder related to two car crashes, he turned for help.

Mellor began therapy at the advice of doctors once he sought help. His wife also made him a suggestion: Adopt a service dog.

Mellor met Drago, a German Shephard, in 2014. Drago became Mellor’s service dog, and Mellor’s bosses allowed him to bring his service dog to work at Fenway Park.

The German Shephard that captured the heart of not just Mellor, but also many Red Sox fans, tragically passed away on Thursday. Drago suffered a stroke while at Fenway Park, Mellor shared on Instagram. He was 10 years old.

“Drago lived ten beautiful, impactful years,” Mellor wrote on Instagram. “He brought joy, comfort, & love to each day & person he met. As my service dog, Drago & I became a bonded team that allowed me to access the world & live my life more fully than I had been able to in decades. Drago inspired me & touched so many other lives. We have a magical connection that I didn’t know was possible. I will miss him dearly as my heart is broken. He saved my life. He means more to me than I can say.”

The story of Mellor and Drago’s relationship went nationwide in 2018 when they were a part of a “SportsCenter Featured” segment that shined light on service dogs.

Mellor shared that Drago’s son, Keeper, will become his service dog once he completes training.

Mellor thanked those who have already shared their condolences. If you’re looking to help memorialize Drago, Mellor wrote that you can make a donation in Drago’s name to the Angell Medical Center or the Home Base Program at Mass General Hospital.

Mellor also suggested “giving extra love & attention to your dog” as a way to memorialize Drago.