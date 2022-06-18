Red Sox Alex Cora explains why Trevor Story is the best defensive second baseman in baseball "He's been money. Money." Trevor Story makes a play at second base for the Red Sox. Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

When the Red Sox acquired Trevor Story in free agency this offseason, many wondered how he would adjust to playing second base with Xander Bogaerts occupying Story’s usual position at shortstop.

So far, it’s been a smooth transition, as Story has just three errors in 58 games. He’s posted a career-best .987 fielding percentage and leads American League second basemen with seven defensive runs saved.

Story continued his strong play Friday night as the Red Sox outlasted the Cardinals, 6-5, at Fenway Park. He made a diving play up the middle, chased after a ball down in the outfield and spun to register an out, and completed a tough backhanded play an inning after that.

Manager Alex Cora said Story has been “money” and is someone who doesn’t take a play off even though the transition has been “a grind.” Cora didn’t stop there.

“Right now, I can say that probably he’s the best defensive second baseman in the big leagues,” Cora said.

Cora said few second basemen have the combination of being quick and fast. He said Story gains ground and has quickly answered any questions people had about his ability to consistently make throws from second.

Story said his approach is to use his athleticism to his advantage and apply his history of playing shortstop however he can as he tries something new yet familiar.

“I feel good over there,” Story said. “It’s obviously so new to me, and just the angles and everything, but honestly, with each night I’m feeling better and better about it.”

"It's about the adjustments, and I feel good about the work that we're doing."



