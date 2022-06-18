Red Sox Red Sox acquire right-hander James Norwood from Phillies Norwood, 28, has pitched for three Major League teams in five years. James Norwood most recently pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies. Matt Slocum/AP Photo

The Red Sox added a pitcher to their bullpen Saturday, acquiring right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

Norwood, 28, has made 20 relief appearances this season, posting an 8.31 ERA with 22 strikeouts and nine walks. He’s also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres and has a 5.48 ERA in 48 appearances throughout his five-year Major League career.

Norwood, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, allowed zero earned runs in five games for the Padres in 2021.

He’s 7-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 103 relief appearances at the Triple-A level. Norwood played his college ball at St. Louis University and was a seventh-round selection in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Norwood recently earned his first Major League win – in a game against the New York Mets, a few miles from where he grew up – a few weeks after his father, Mark, died suddenly at age 74.