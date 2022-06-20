Red Sox Watch: Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz take the field together at Fenway Manny Ramirez threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox teammate David Ortiz before Monday's game at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In a nostalgic pregame ceremony at Fenway Park Monday evening, former Red Sox sluggers Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz took the field together.

Manny received his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque from Ortiz and also tossed the ceremonial first pitch to Big Papi.

David Ortiz presenting Manny Ramirez with his Red Sox HOF plaque pic.twitter.com/UXIxRraIul — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 21, 2022

A ceremonial first pitch for the ages.



Manny Ramirez (⁦@therealmanny99⁩) threw out the first pitch tonight to ⁦@davidortiz⁩. pic.twitter.com/MJYsuGgcNX — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 20, 2022

The two were teammates on Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series Championship squads.