Watch: Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz take the field together at Fenway

Manny Ramirez threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox teammate David Ortiz before Monday's game at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

In a nostalgic pregame ceremony at Fenway Park Monday evening, former Red Sox sluggers Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz took the field together.

Manny received his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque from Ortiz and also tossed the ceremonial first pitch to Big Papi.

The two were teammates on Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series Championship squads.