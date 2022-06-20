Watch: Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz take the field together at Fenway

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
In a nostalgic pregame ceremony at Fenway Park Monday evening, former Red Sox sluggers Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz took the field together.
Manny received his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque from Ortiz and also tossed the ceremonial first pitch to Big Papi.
The two were teammates on Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series Championship squads.
